Lukewarm response to Bharat Bandh in J’khand

All major political parties, barring the BJP, extended support to the call. Workers of the JMM, Congress, RJD and Left hit the streets in state capital Ranchi, holding traffic for a while at the arterial Albert Ekka Chowk in the morning
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The Bharat Bandh called to mark one year of the contentious farm laws on Monday got limited response in Jharkhand, with workers of opposition parties hitting the streets and blocking traffic at major places in district towns and cities across the state.

The Bharat Bandh called to mark one year of the contentious farm laws on Monday got limited response in Jharkhand, with workers of opposition parties hitting the streets in morning hours and blocking traffic at major places in district towns and cities across the state.

No incident of violence was reported from any part of the state.

No incident of violence was reported from any part of the state.

All major political parties, barring the BJP, extended support to the call. Workers of the JMM, Congress, RJD and Left hit the streets in state capital Ranchi, holding traffic for a while at the arterial Albert Ekka Chowk in the morning.

CPI workers organised a march from their party headquarters till Daily market crossing through Albert Ekka Chowk. Shops in and around the chowk opened after 11am in anticipation of the bandh.

The daily functioning, however, became normal across the state capital after 11am. Reacting to the bandh call, Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash thanked people “for rejecting the bandh called by the opposition parties”.

