...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man arrested for 'killing' own brother in Jharkhand's Chatra

Man arrested for 'killing' own brother in Jharkhand's Chatra

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:22 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chatra, Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an official said on Monday.

Man arrested for 'killing' own brother in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra Sadar Sub Divisional Police Officer , Sandeep Suman, told reporters on Monday that relatives of Anish Kumar had lodged a missing person complaint on March 6 at Sadar Police Station.

"During the search operation, Anish Kumar's body was found on March 7 near a defunct public toilet near the Chatra Sadar Block Office. After finding the body and based on the post-mortem report, family members raised suspicion of murder and lodged a murder case on March 9," the police officer said.

A Special Investigating Team led by SDPO Sadar Sandeep Suman scoured over 500 hours of CCTV footage.

"Apart from CCTV footage, we gathered digital and forensic evidence and started interrogation of the suspects, including the victim's friends, colleagues and family members," the police officer said.

The accused was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
chatra murder case jharkhand
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Man arrested for 'killing' own brother in Jharkhand's Chatra
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Man arrested for 'killing' own brother in Jharkhand's Chatra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.