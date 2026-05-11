Chatra, Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an official said on Monday.

Man arrested for 'killing' own brother in Jharkhand's Chatra

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Chatra Sadar Sub Divisional Police Officer , Sandeep Suman, told reporters on Monday that relatives of Anish Kumar had lodged a missing person complaint on March 6 at Sadar Police Station.

"During the search operation, Anish Kumar's body was found on March 7 near a defunct public toilet near the Chatra Sadar Block Office. After finding the body and based on the post-mortem report, family members raised suspicion of murder and lodged a murder case on March 9," the police officer said.

A Special Investigating Team led by SDPO Sadar Sandeep Suman scoured over 500 hours of CCTV footage.

"Apart from CCTV footage, we gathered digital and forensic evidence and started interrogation of the suspects, including the victim's friends, colleagues and family members," the police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, the police found the deceased's brother Manish Kumar's, statement suspicious and started questioning him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, the police found the deceased's brother Manish Kumar's, statement suspicious and started questioning him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "After strict questioning, the victim's brother Manish Kumar confessed that he had accidentally killed his brother after an altercation on the intervening night of March 6-7," the police officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "After strict questioning, the victim's brother Manish Kumar confessed that he had accidentally killed his brother after an altercation on the intervening night of March 6-7," the police officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police claimed that Manish admitted that while searching for his brother, he had reached the terrace of the toilet facility located near the Block Office and found his brother in an inebriated condition. An argument and physical scuffle took place between the two brothers over returning home, and accidentally, Anish fell to the ground, leading to his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police claimed that Manish admitted that while searching for his brother, he had reached the terrace of the toilet facility located near the Block Office and found his brother in an inebriated condition. An argument and physical scuffle took place between the two brothers over returning home, and accidentally, Anish fell to the ground, leading to his death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The accused claimed that in a panic following the incident, he dragged the body and placed it near a water tank situated outside the toilet complex to make the death appear to be an accident," police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The accused claimed that in a panic following the incident, he dragged the body and placed it near a water tank situated outside the toilet complex to make the death appear to be an accident," police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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