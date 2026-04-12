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Man murders aunt over 'taunt' in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Man murders aunt over 'taunt' in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 08:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Chaibasa , A man murdered his aunt allegedly over constant taunt in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Man murders aunt over 'taunt' in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jagannathpur, Raphael Murmu, told reporters on Sunday that 30-year-old Ganga Gagrai of Chirupasia village murdered his distant relative Phultudia Gagrai on Thursday night, allegedly over constant taunts by her and buried the victim's body in a field.

"The body of the woman was recovered late Thursday night. During the investigation and based on information revealed by villagers, we started interrogating Ganga Gagrai, and he confessed to his crime," the police officer said.

Police claimed that the accused admitted that the woman frequently taunted him and threatened to offer sacrifice to local tribal deities to cause him harm, which led to his mental distress.

"The man then planned to murder Gagrai, and on Thursday, he was hiding in a dark corner armed with an axe. As soon as the woman passed by, the accused attacked her repeatedly and inflicted injuries on her abdomen and head, resulting in her death on the spot," the SDPO said.

In another incident, two persons were arrested in Khunti district over death of a woman at a village under Maranghada Police Station, allegedly due to a dispute between an uncle and nephew.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Varun Rajak told reporters on Sunday that there was a dispute between Guiyan Pahan and his nephews Hangra Pahan and Kunwar Pahan over the plucking of Karanj flowers at Katud Niche Toli village under Maranghada Police Station on Tuesday.

"This dispute took a serious turn on Tuesday night when the two nephews barged into their uncle's house and attacked him when his wife Soni Pahan tried to intervene; they attacked her too with sharp-edged weapons," police said.

Both the victims sustained severe injuries.

"Given the critical condition of Soni Pahan, doctors referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science , Ranchi, for advanced treatment. She subsequently passed away while undergoing treatment there. It is reported that the accused had also been levelling accusations of witchcraft against their aunt, alleging that she was a "witch," because their mother frequently suffered from illness," the SDPO said.

Police on Saturday arrested both the accused and recovered the axe and stick used in the crime. Blood-stained soil has also been collected from the scene of the crime.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Man murders aunt over 'taunt' in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Man murders aunt over 'taunt' in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
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