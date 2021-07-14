My entire focus will be on betterment of people, says new Jharkhand Guv

Brushing aside any likelihood of political controversy around the office of the Governor in Jharkhand as has reportedly been the case in some other states, newly appointed Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday said his entire focus will be on the betterment of people of the state and underlined he will work in coordination with the chief minister.

Bais was speaking to media persons after taking oath as the 10th Governor of Jharkhand.

Replying to a specific question about political speculations about his role in the state owing to his long political career in the BJP, Bais said, “I don’t care much about what others have to say about me. I believe in doing my work and I am confident that people of Jharkhand will be happy with my work.”

A BJP veteran who represented Raipur, capital of Chhattisgarh, seven times in the Lok Sabha, Bais was made Governor of Tripura after the 2019 general elections.

Bais said “party feelings” should be restricted till the time of elections, and development should be the only focus after it. The new Governor said he holds a constitutional post and will take help of the Centre, wherever required, for issues related to the state’s development as per the laid down procedures.

“Today is my first day in office and I told chief minister Hemant Soren that we can discuss the issues related to the state whenever he is free. I assured him that I will always work with him as a colleague,” he said.

Bais took over the gubernatorial post from former Governor Droupadi Murmu, who served for more than six years in Jharkhand’s Raj Bhawan. In her last media interaction, Murmu said she has briefed the new Governor about the controversial notification of Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) rules, 2021 by the Hemant Soren government, transferring the authority to constitute the TAC from the office of the Governor to the chief minister.

Speaking to media persons after the oath-taking ceremony, chief minister Hemant Soren said, “I hope the long (political) experience of the Governor would be beneficial for the state.”

Jharkhand Congress chief and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said he hoped the new Governor will work for betterment of tribals in the state.

“Jharkhand is a fifth schedule state owing to its big tribal population. Governors are guardians of scheduled areas. I hope he (Bais) will work for the betterment of tribes,” he said.