New Jharkhand Governor takes oath, visits Birsa Munda’s birthplace

CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday took oath of office as the 11th Governor of Jharkhand at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan, which was attended by chief minister Hemant Soren, cabinet ministers and others, besides 100-odd guests of the new Governor from Tamil Nadu, where he hails from.

Speaking to reporters after taking oath, Radhakrishnan, 65, said he would focus towards contributing in development of the state.

“I am very happy to take over as Governor of Jharkhand. The ultimate aim is to ensure all-round development of the state. Development is the only answer for eradication of poverty. I would aim at ensuring development in the field of health, infrastructure development, irrigation and providing potable water,” he said.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore, has been the Tamil Nadu president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, besides being in charge of the party’s Kerala unit.

“I have full faith that your guidance and cooperation will always be available for the all-round development of the state,” Soren said in a tweet, congratulating the new Governor.

Soon after taking oath, Radhakrishnan, along with his wife, paid a visit to Ulihatu village in Khunti district, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, around 60 kilometres from state capital Ranchi. During the visit, the Governor also met the family members of Birsa Munda.

On his way back to Raj Bhawan from Khunti, the Governor offered prayers at Panch Mandir in the state capital on the occasion of Shivratri.

