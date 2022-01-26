Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA files charge sheet against two for blast by CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand

Sukhram Ramtai and Jaiki Paradhi have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substance Act and the UA(P) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.
The NIA, which had re-registered the case in March last year, earlier filed a chargesheet against the 19 accused in September last year. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 09:41 PM IST
PTI | , Ranchi

The NIA has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special court here against two people accused of supplying explosive materials to the outlawed CPI (Maoists) that carried out a blast, killing three Jharkhand Jaguar personnel, an official said on Wednesday.

Sukhram Ramtai and Jaiki Paradhi have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substance Act and the UA(P) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to an IED blast in March last year in the Lanji Forest Hill area, located in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district in which three personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar were killed and three others, including one CRPF ASI, were injured, the NIA official said.

The Jharkhand Jaguar is a special task force (STF) set up to tackle Left-Wing Extremism.

The NIA, which had re-registered the case in March last year, earlier filed a chargesheet against the 19 accused in September last year.

The two accused chargesheeted on Tuesday had procured potash, which is an explosive substance, from Beohari, Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh and supplied it to other chargesheeted accused Sukhram Ramtai and Sorto Mahali in Jharkhand, the NIA official said.

Almost 700 kg of potash was procured illegally from MP and brought in several consignments for delivery to CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand, the official said.

These explosives were further supplied to the senior armed leaders of the CPI (Maoist) who used them for making IEDs and targeting security forces, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

