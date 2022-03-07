No point in doubling Hindi in JSSC exam: CM Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday defended his government’s decision of not including Hindi in the list of mandatory optional language papers for examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and said Hindi is part of the qualifying papers in the notified policy and there was no need to include the language paper under two categories.

Soren was replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Shashi Bhushan Mehta in the state assembly, who sought to know if his government was planning to include Hindi in the optional language papers category, whose marks will be added for making the merit list.

“The decision taken by government is aimed at giving preference to locals in jobs. For the grade three and four jobs, JSSC would be conducting exam of Hindi and English of 120 marks each, out of which candidates would require 30 per cent to qualify. So Hindi is already there. We don’t think there is any need for doubling Hindi in the exam,” said Soren.

Jharkhand’s new employment policy for grade three and four jobs has courted controversy. The government has identified regional languages, which have been made mandatory for the exams conducted by the JSSC and the district-level jobs.

Protests had erupted over inclusion of Magahi and Bhojpuri in a few districts, especially Bokaro and Dhanbad. The government later withdrew the notification for these two districts, which again led to protests.

Soren also accused the opposition of politicising the issues like increasing OBC reservation and domicile policy.

“Those raising the issue of increasing OBC reservation should reflect who all brought down the OBC reservation to 14 per cent in the state. However, the issue is under consideration of the government and we would soon take a decision after analysing all aspects,” said Soren.

The CM was replying to the question of AJSU Party legislator Lambodar Mahto, who sought to know by when is the government planning to increase the OBC reservation. Increasing OBC reservation in proportion to their population has been a poll issue and all major parties, including the ruling JMM, had promised to increase quota for OBCs ahead of 2019 assembly polls.

AJSU Party, which organised “Vidhan Sabha Gherao” on Monday over a host of issues, including OBC reservation and domicile policy, accused the state government of police excesses to stop their protest.

Parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam said police presence was for maintaining law and order in wake of the announcement of the planned protest.