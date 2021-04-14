Home / Cities / Ranchi News / No shortage of Remdesivir injection in Jharkhand: Health minister Gupta
ranchi news

No shortage of Remdesivir injection in Jharkhand: Health minister Gupta

ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:14 AM IST
According to the Jharkhand Health Department, the state has 17,155 active Covid-19 cases.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state.

Gupta, while on his visit to the Covid-19 ward at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, told the media personnel, "There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state. We have received 1,500 injections on Tuesday."

The state health minister further said, "We have written to the Central government for more ventilators. We are increasing the number of ventilators."

"Some patients have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic who has been admitted in the hospital. They are being sent to home isolation," he added.

During his visit to the Sadar Hospital, Gupta was seen interacting with Covid patients and the doctors and staff serving at the ward.

According to the Jharkhand Health Department, the state has 17,155 active Covid-19 cases.

"The state recorded 2,844 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in last 24 hours," the health department said on Tuesday.

