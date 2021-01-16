‘No side effect’: 1st to get vaccine, Jharkhand woman worker gives a thumbs up

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state on Saturday, with Marium Gudia, a sanitation worker, getting the first shot of Covishield at Sadar hospital in Ranchi, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide immunisation programme.

Speaking to media after the launch, Hemant Soren said, "The country, after a long fight against this covid-19 pandemic, has finally got the anti-coronavirus vaccine. Jharkhand too has received its doses. I hope that the vaccine would prove to be a boon for citizens."

The chief minister said as per Centre's guidelines, frontline and health care workers would get shots in first phase.

"I personally oversaw the first dose administered to a woman sanitation worker. The second beneficiary was a male doctor. All precautions have been taken at vaccination centres. It is important to watch the beneficiary for half an hour after the shot is taken for any kind of side effects or trouble. Elaborate arrangements have been made to meet any exigency," the CM said.

In her first reaction after taking the shot, Gudia said she was happy and fine.

"I am a sanitation worker attached with the Sadar hospital since 2013. I am happy that I was the first to get vaccinated. I am fine after taking the shot and am not feeling any side effect or abnormality," she said.

Dr Vijay Mishra, a senior doctor with a private super speciality hospital, who was the second to get vaccinated at Ranchi Sadar hospital, said he was not feeling any weakness, nausea or any other trouble after taking the shot.

"Vaccination is safe, please don't reject it. Confusion and rumours have now been laid to rest. The experience is only like an ant bite. For 35 minutes, I was in observation, my health parameters were measured including blood pressure, pulse rate and others. All my vital parameters were stable and normal. It's good and safe. It is necessary and important to fight against the pandemic," said Mishra.

Around 4,800 healthcare and frontline workers across Jharkhand are scheduled to get Covid-19 vaccine shots on the first day.

As many as 48 vaccination centres, two in each of the 24 districts, have been set up for the purpose. Each centre would have one vaccinator and four vaccination officers to run the show.