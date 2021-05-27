Over 8 lakh students of Classes 9, 11 promoted without exams

Over eight lakh students studying in Classes 9 and 11 across the state have been promoted to higher classes without any examinations in wake of the second wave of Covid-19 and lockdown-like restrictions imposed in Jharkhand since April 22, an official said on Thursday.

State secondary education directorate issued an order in this regard on Thursday and asked all school headmasters to promote the students and ensure their admissions in higher classes at the earliest.

The academic session for 2020-21 ended on March 31 and the new session began on April 1. The students have already suffered an academic loss of two months this year, an education official said.

State secondary education director Harsh Mangla said, “It’s doesn’t seem to be possible to reopen schools till next few months. In such a situation, students would not get enough time for completing the syllabus of Classes 10 and 12, in case they are not promoted. Hence, the state government has decided to promote the students of Classes 9 and 11 to higher grades.”

Officials at Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), which conducts the examinations for Class 9 and 11, said that around eight lakh students study in the abovementioned grades in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand government has already promoted the students from Class 1 to 8 without any examination because of the Covid pandemic.

The JAC officials had said that they would issue a fresh examination schedule after reviewing the Covid situation on June 1.