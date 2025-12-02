Parties gear up for J’khand winter session from Dec 5

In the wake of the winter session of Jharkhand assembly scheduled from December 5 to 11, a series of meetings will begin from today to successfully conduct the session. Jharkhand assembly in Ranchi (HT FILE)

On December 3, the Speaker will finalise the administrative preparations for the session at a high-level meeting of officials, while on December 4 an all-party meeting will be held in the Speaker’s chamber.

“During all party meeting the Speaker will seek cooperation from both the ruling party and the opposition in conducting the session. Furthermore, his priority will be to have meaningful debate on as many public interest issues as possible,” an assembly official said.

After approval from the Governor, the assembly secretariat issued the provisional schedule. Copy of the schedule available with Hindustan Times suggests that on December 8, the Hemant Soren government will present the second supplementary budget for the current financial year. There will be four days of Question Hour.

An assembly secretariat official said the first day session would start with the Speaker’s opening statement at 11am, followed by laying of a copy of the ordinance, constitution of business advisory committee, Governor’s assent to the bills and laying of action taken report (ATR) and condolences. On December 6 and 7, there would be no sitting.

On December 8, there will be a Question Hour and presentation of the second supplementary expenditure statement for the financial year 2025-2026. On December 9, there will be a Question Hour and general discussion on the supplementary expenditure statement - debate, voting, introduction and passage of the related appropriation bill.

On December 10, there will be Question Hour and state bills and other state business. On the concluding day, there will be Question Hour, state bills and other state business and Private Members’ Business (Private Members’ Resolution).

A day before the session BJP state president Babulal Marandi has called a meeting of BJP MLAs.

“According to the preparations so far, the BJP will corner the government in the House based on the charge sheet it has prepared after completion of one year of Hemant Soren’s government and will attack on the issue of illegal coal mining in Dhanbad. Apart from this, deteriorating law and order, corruption will remain on the BJP’s agenda. The BJP will strive to challenge the government’s financial claims during the debate on the supplementary budget,” a BJP insider said.

Before the joint meeting of the ruling party, the Congress has also called a meeting of its legislative party to formulate its strategy. This meeting is to be held at Congress Bhawan on December 4.

“The December 4 meeting will be attended by Congress in-charge K Raju, legislative party leader Pradeep Yadav, state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, and all party MLAs and ministers. This meeting will focus on preparing its departments and maintaining unity on its political line in the House, along with providing concrete answers to potential opposition questions, so that the party’s stand within the alliance remains clear,” a Congress insider said.