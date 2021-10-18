Parts of Jharkhand get fresh spell of rain

Several parts of Jharkhand including the state capital of Ranchi have started receiving rainfall since Sunday night, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 72-hour long yellow alert for the state starting Monday.

Abhishek Anand, head of IMD, Ranchi, said the prevailing low pressure system over Telangana is causing moisture incursion in the state and light to moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of the state till Wednesday, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning.

“On Monday and Tuesday, the northern and central parts of the state would receive light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm. One or two places in these areas could also receive heavy rainfall. Rainfall activity would continue till Wednesday and the weather is likely to clear from Thursday,” said Anand.

Anand said the current spell of rain was due to the moisture incursion in the state due to the south-easterly winds entering Jharkhand because of the prevailing low pressure system. The IMD forecast has also predicted a dip in the daily temperature due to the rainfall and overcast sky.

Overall, Jharkhand has received good rainfall this monsoon with only a negligible departure of one percent below normal, the weather authorities said.