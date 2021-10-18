Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Parts of Jharkhand get fresh spell of rain
ranchi news

Parts of Jharkhand get fresh spell of rain

IMD has predicted that on Monday and Tuesday, the northern and central parts of the state would receive light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm
The current spell of rain was due to the moisture incursion in the state due to the south-easterly winds entering Jharkhand. (HT Photo/File)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:08 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Several parts of Jharkhand including the state capital of Ranchi have started receiving rainfall since Sunday night, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 72-hour long yellow alert for the state starting Monday.

Abhishek Anand, head of IMD, Ranchi, said the prevailing low pressure system over Telangana is causing moisture incursion in the state and light to moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of the state till Wednesday, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning.

“On Monday and Tuesday, the northern and central parts of the state would receive light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm. One or two places in these areas could also receive heavy rainfall. Rainfall activity would continue till Wednesday and the weather is likely to clear from Thursday,” said Anand.

Also Read: Jharkhand’s first woman idol maker continues her late husband’s business

Anand said the current spell of rain was due to the moisture incursion in the state due to the south-easterly winds entering Jharkhand because of the prevailing low pressure system. The IMD forecast has also predicted a dip in the daily temperature due to the rainfall and overcast sky.

RELATED STORIES

Overall, Jharkhand has received good rainfall this monsoon with only a negligible departure of one percent below normal, the weather authorities said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand's first woman idol maker continues her late husband's business

Cong silent protest:BJP has different law for ‘the high and mighty’, say Jharkhand leaders

Jharkhand reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hrs

Police opt for awareness campaign as opium trade continues to flourish in Chatra
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP