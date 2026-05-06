The recovery of 12 live cartridges from a hostel guard’s room has added an alarming layer to the investigation into the death of a 17-year-old student at Sacred Heart School, Asnabad in Koderma district.

Police recover 12 cartridges at Koderma school following student’s death

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While the discovery’s timing coincided with the tragedy, SDPO Anil Kumar clarified that the ammunition was being handled as an independent criminal matter.

“Both are two different cases. A separate case has been registered for the cartridge case and a probe has started,” SDPO Kumar stated. “So far, no connection between the student’s death and the cartridge recovery has been established,” he added.

The cartridges were found in the quarters of a security guard, Vikas Kumar, who is currently being interrogated.

Meanwhile, the school remains closed after the death of a Class 10 student of the school, who was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday.

School director Pramod Kumar said the student’s local roots had intensified the situation. “As the boy is local, a lot of pressure is being mounted on the administration. Due to the disturbance, the school could not open so far,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also noted that the student had been unhappy with his living arrangements, stating, “The boy who died in the hostel was not willing to live there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also noted that the student had been unhappy with his living arrangements, stating, “The boy who died in the hostel was not willing to live there.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding the ammunition recovery Kumar said: “Cartridges were recovered in mysterious circumstances during the night. They were recovered from a mug in the guard’s room located below the teachers’ quarters. Some of the cartridges were used and some were live. No firearms have been recovered.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding the ammunition recovery Kumar said: “Cartridges were recovered in mysterious circumstances during the night. They were recovered from a mug in the guard’s room located below the teachers’ quarters. Some of the cartridges were used and some were live. No firearms have been recovered.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the school maintains the death was a suicide, the victim’s family, who recently blocked NH-20 in protest, suspects foul play. Police are now working to determine if there is any hidden link between the illegal ammunition held by the security staff and the student’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the school maintains the death was a suicide, the victim’s family, who recently blocked NH-20 in protest, suspects foul play. Police are now working to determine if there is any hidden link between the illegal ammunition held by the security staff and the student’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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