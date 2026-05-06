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Police recover 12 cartridges at Koderma school following student’s death

12 live cartridges were found in a hostel guard's room amid the investigation into a 17-year-old student's death at Sacred Heart School, Koderma.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 10:26 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
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The recovery of 12 live cartridges from a hostel guard’s room has added an alarming layer to the investigation into the death of a 17-year-old student at Sacred Heart School, Asnabad in Koderma district.

Police recover 12 cartridges at Koderma school following student’s death

While the discovery’s timing coincided with the tragedy, SDPO Anil Kumar clarified that the ammunition was being handled as an independent criminal matter.

“Both are two different cases. A separate case has been registered for the cartridge case and a probe has started,” SDPO Kumar stated. “So far, no connection between the student’s death and the cartridge recovery has been established,” he added.

The cartridges were found in the quarters of a security guard, Vikas Kumar, who is currently being interrogated.

Meanwhile, the school remains closed after the death of a Class 10 student of the school, who was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday.

School director Pramod Kumar said the student’s local roots had intensified the situation. “As the boy is local, a lot of pressure is being mounted on the administration. Due to the disturbance, the school could not open so far,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Police recover 12 cartridges at Koderma school following student’s death
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Police recover 12 cartridges at Koderma school following student’s death
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