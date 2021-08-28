‘Power Connection Mela’ held in two Jharkhand substations of DVC

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) recently organised a ‘Power Supply Connection’ Mela for its new consumers at the Barhi substation in Hazaribagh city, and Ramgarh substation – both located in Jharkhand.

The event that was conducted on August 17 (in Barhi) and August 18 (in Ramgarh) was aimed at reaching the potential consumers of the governmental organization in and around the DVC substations.

The Melas were also focussed on assessing the potential load growth in order to expand the distribution business within the DVCs area of operation, a statement from the organisation said.

“It received a very positive response from the prospective consumers who interacted with DVC executives and got their queries clarified,” the statement further stated.

During the event, prospective consumers requested the DVC to extend the latter’s power supply to various industrial areas where several industries have an inclination to avail of DVC power for better business growth.

In his address during the event, DVC member-secretary assured the prospective consumers to arrange the power supply for the “interested consumers in a time-bound manner,” the statement by the organisation added.

Furthermore, DVC executive director (Commercial) informed that similar events will also take place at other DVC substations located in the Jharkhand as well as West Bengal for a cumulative growth of industries in the Damodar Valley region.

“[The] DVC is also planning to set up distribution stations at various emerging load centers to make DVC power available to all prospective consumers,” the statement noted.

Besides the DVC member-secretary and the ED (Commercial), the event saw the presence of the head of DVC Maithon Project (in Jharkhand) and senior executives of DVC also as attendees.