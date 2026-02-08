President Murmu to lay Jagannath Temple foundation in Jamshedpur

President Droupadi Murmu will lay the foundation stone for the Sri Jagannath Temple and Spiritual and Cultural Centre on Marine Drive in Jamshedpur on February 26, with preparations already underway by the East Singhbhum and Ranchi district administrations, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The visit will mark the President’s second trip to the city in two months. President Droupadi Murmu (@rashtrapatibhvn)

On Saturday evening, Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri held a meeting with the Rural SP, Traffic SP, ADM (Law and Order), and other officials.

“The President would reach Ranchi at 11:10 am directly from Maharashtra on February 26 and leave Ranchi at 3:30 pm. President Murmu will perform the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ and lay the foundation stone for the Shri Jagannath Temple-cum-Spiritual and Cultural Centre Complex on February 26. The spiritual centre will be the cornerstone project of the Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre Trust (SJSCCCT) in Jamshedpur, which is being developed as a ‘sanctuary of consciousness.’ This will be a spiritual centre for the youth — it’s more than just a place of worship. It has been designed to be a sanctuary for the mind and spirit, specifically tailored for younger generations,” SK Behera, SJSCCCT managing trustee and vice chairman of RSB Global, told HT on Sunday.

“The final structure of the temple, to be carved in white stone, will take around four years to complete. The trust has prioritised the Spiritual Centre so that it can be made functional much earlier. It will serve as a hub for research scholars and students to explore spiritual sciences and cultural heritage, providing a moral and intellectual foundation for future generations. The centre will also act as a hub for philanthropic activities, including initiatives for girl child education and healthcare support for the underprivileged,” added Behera.

The temple has been modelled on the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri and will be spread across 2.5 acres.

“It will be constructed entirely of white stone, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and traditional Odissi temple architecture. Craftsmen from Rajasthan are already working on it, focusing on the construction of the spiritual centre and the temple sanctum. The temple will become a premier pilgrimage site for devotees from Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, significantly boosting religious tourism in the region,” one of the trustees said.

“This magnificent project dates back to the time when President Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand. It was during her tenure as Governor that this piece of land alongside Marine Drive was allotted. We faced difficulties and hurdles, particularly regarding encroachments and legal complexities. It will be an emotional and historic moment when the President performs the Bhoomi Pujan on February 26,” said Behera.

“Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and other dignitaries, including spiritual, cultural, social, and educational personalities from across India, are being invited. President Droupadi Murmu, a devout disciple of Lord Jagannath, will address the gathering after the Bhoomi Pujan. Thousands of devotees are also expected to attend the event, and arrangements have been made for a mass feast (Maha Bhog) for them,” added Behera.