President Murmu to skip statehood day function in Ranchi during Jharkhand visit on Nov 15

RANCHI: President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Jharkhand on November 15, will not be attending any other function, as planned earlier, including the Jharkhand statehood day event hosted by the government, people aware of the development said on Sunday.

The President will only visit Ulihatu village in Khunti district to pay floral tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at his birthplace during her visit, an official said.

“The President would touch down at Ranchi airport on Tuesday morning and take a chopper to reach Ulihatu. After paying floral tributes to Birsa Munda she would return to Ranchi before flying to Jabalpur to grace the Janjatiya Samagam being organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

The Centre had last year declared Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. This is the first visit of Murmu----first tribal to become President of the republic----to Jharkhand where she in the past served as Governor for six years.

As per the original plan for her maiden visit to the state after becoming President, Murmu was to arrive on a two-day visit on Monday. The President was to stay put at Raj Bhawan on Monday. On Tuesday morning, she was scheduled to fly to Ulihatu in Khunti district before attending an event being hosted by the union tribal affairs ministry at Khunti district headquarters.

From Khunti, Murmu was scheduled to attend the statehood day function being hosted by the Jharkhand government at Morhabadi ground in Ranchi.

However, in a sudden change of events, the itinerary of the President has been changed and she would now be in Jharkhand only for around two hours, during which she would be paying floral tributes to Birsa Munda.

