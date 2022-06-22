Presidential poll: JMM in dilemma, likely to support NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu

Although the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is one of the signatories for pitching Yashwant Sinha as the joint Opposition candidate for President, the Shibu Soren-led party is likely to review its decision and back National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-pick Droupadi Murmu, in line to become the first tribal to hold the post.

Senior leaders in the ruling JMM said their party is likely to support Murmu, who holds the distinction of being the only governor in Jharkhand to have completed her term of five years (went on to serve for six years), because of ‘ideological as well as ‘personal connect’ of Murmu with the Soren family.

Party leaders said it will be difficult for the JMM, which wears the image of being a ‘for-tribal’ party on its sleeves, to overlook the fact that a tribal is set to hold the top office.

“Ideologically, it will be difficult to be seen on the wrong side of history when a significant development for the community is being registered. Though Yashwant Sinha is also a Jharkhand leader, Murmu would be difficult to ignore, especially when parties like the BJD (Biju Janata Dal) have extended support making it difficult for Sinha to pull a contest,” a senior party leader said.

Party leaders said the personal relation the Soren family shares with Murmu would also play a crucial role in the decision making.

“The two families are very comfortable with each other. Sorens have many family relationships in Mayurbhanj area from where Murmu comes. Two daughters-in-law of Shibu Soren, including CM’s wife come from the same area. Hemant’s sister is also married in the same area. So, all these would weigh in favour of the party extending support to Murmu. However, the decision is to be taken by the leadership,” a JMM leader said.

Murmu as governor had returned the amendment to the land tenancy laws brought by the then Bharatiya Janata Party government in Jharkhand. This had directly helped the JMM to start a stir and claim that the then BJP government was anti-tribals. The amendment was to allow agriculture land for non-agriculture purposes, which the tribal leaders termed as an attempt to acquire the land of tribals.

In the subsequent assembly election in 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won. The JMM has 30 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. Chief minister Hemant Soren is leading the JMM-Congress-RJD government with help of 17 legislators of the Congress and lone RJD MLA in the house.

