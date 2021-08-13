Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Probe ordered into Covid norm violation in Urmila Matondkar's event in Ranchi
ranchi news

Probe ordered into Covid norm violation in Urmila Matondkar's event in Ranchi

The hotel management, however, denied that protocols were flouted, saying that the Bollywood actor, who was the chief guest at the inauguration programme, addressed the gathering online from a close room.
PTI
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:15 PM IST
A hotel official said that Urmila Matondkar informed the hotel management that due to Covid-19, she would attend the inauguration event for an hour, and not two hours as scheduled earlier.

The Palamu district authorities of Jharkhand ordered investigations into allegations that coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms were not followed during the inauguration of a hotel attended by Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday, an official said. 

Local people complained to the administration about the alleged violation of Covid-19 restrictions during the programme in the hotel at Medininagar, the district headquarters, Palamu deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan said. 

The matter would be investigated by a senior official of the district administration, the deputy commissioner added. The hotel management, however, denied that Covid-19 norms were flouted during the inauguration. 

The Bollywood actor, who was the chief guest of the event, informed the hotel management that due to Covid-19, she would attend it for an hour, and not two hours as scheduled earlier, an official of the hotel said. 

Matondkar addressed the gathering online from a closed room, the official claimed. She then left for Ranchi from where she would take a flight for Mumbai.

