Probe ordered into Covid norm violation in Urmila Matondkar's event in Ranchi

The Palamu district authorities of Jharkhand ordered investigations into allegations that coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms were not followed during the inauguration of a hotel attended by Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday, an official said.

Local people complained to the administration about the alleged violation of Covid-19 restrictions during the programme in the hotel at Medininagar, the district headquarters, Palamu deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan said.

The matter would be investigated by a senior official of the district administration, the deputy commissioner added. The hotel management, however, denied that Covid-19 norms were flouted during the inauguration.

The Bollywood actor, who was the chief guest of the event, informed the hotel management that due to Covid-19, she would attend it for an hour, and not two hours as scheduled earlier, an official of the hotel said.

Matondkar addressed the gathering online from a closed room, the official claimed. She then left for Ranchi from where she would take a flight for Mumbai.