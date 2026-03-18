Probe underway into death of SSB jawan in Chatra

Authorities in Chatra district have launched an investigation following the death of a 31-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan at a police picket on Tuesday night. While officials have confirmed the death, the specific circumstances and motive remain under investigation. Representative image (HT photo)

A police official familiar with the matter said the incident occurred at the Shila OP picket under the jurisdiction of Simaria police station.

“The deceased was a member of the SSB’s 35th Battalion and a resident of Deoghar. He was found dead while on duty at the picket. Senior officials, including superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agarwal and the SSB commandant, reached the site late Tuesday night to oversee the initial probe. Colleagues said he appeared composed and active throughout the day and had participated in routine activities,”the official said.

Speaking on the investigation, the SP said, “This appears to be a case of suicide, but the reason has not yet been ascertained. He had not shown any signs of distress prior to the incident. He had played games, sung bhajans, and behaved normally. There are indications of possible loan-related issues, but nothing can be concluded before speaking to his family.”

Preliminary reports suggest that investigators are examining possible financial stress, though no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Family members expressed shock, saying he had sounded normal during a conversation just hours before the incident.

The body has been sent to Chatra Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted by a medical board under a magistrate’s supervision. A formal inquiry by the SSB is also expected to run parallel to the police investigation.