Rahul Gandhi to attend 10-day training camp for Congress district presidents in Jharkhand

As part of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) “Sangathan Srijan” (Organisation Building) campaign, a high-level 10-day residential training camp is set to commence for newly selected District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents from Jharkhand and Odisha. The programme will be held at the Tribal Research and Training Centre (TRTC) in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum, from March 22 to March 31. Rahul Gandhi (HT photo)

The initiative aims to overhaul the party’s grassroots presence and sharpen the leadership skills of district-level heads. A major highlight of the session is the scheduled visit of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who will spend a day mentoring the participants.

Satish Paul Munjani, Media Chairman of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, detailed the significance of the upcoming event, noting that it is a critical step in preparing the party for future political challenges.

“The primary objective of this training camp is to strengthen the organisational structure, develop leadership capabilities at the district level, and foster better coordination among party workers,”Munjani stated.

He further explained that the curriculum is designed to be comprehensive, covering modern political engagement and strategy. “The camp will provide comprehensive training on subjects such as public outreach, organisational expansion, political strategy, and effective working methods for addressing issues of public interest,” he added.

Regarding Rahul Gandhi’s participation, Munjani noted that his presence has electrified the state cadre. “Rahul Gandhi will be present at the camp for one day to guide and mentor the district presidents and party workers. Immense enthusiasm is being observed among the party workers in anticipation of his arrival.”

The State Congress Committee has issued a directive to all selected district presidents to ensure their timely arrival at the TRTC venue in Chaibasa. This residential programme is viewed as a cornerstone of the Congress party’s strategy to fortify its internal mechanics and enhance its public interface at the village and block levels.