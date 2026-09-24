Ranchi, Jharkhand received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday under the influence of a deep depression, with the state administration issuing a safety advisory for tourists visiting waterfalls.

Rain lashes Jharkhand, govt issues safety warning for tourists visiting waterfalls

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert , predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday.

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A 'yellow' alert , predicting heavy rain, has also been issued for 11 districts for the same period, according to an IMD bulletin.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in a few pockets of southern and central parts of Jharkhand on Thursday. Lightning coupled with gusty winds at speeds of up to 50 kmph is also likely in some districts," Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said.

He said the intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease from Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi administration has issued a safety warning for tourists visiting the state's famed waterfalls, including Jonha, Hundru, Dasam, Sita and Remix Falls.

On Wednesday, two tourists were rescued at Hundru Falls after being swept away by the strong currents while taking a selfie.

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{{^usCountry}} "Due to continuous torrential rains in Ranchi and surrounding areas, Jonha, Hundru, Dasham, Sita and Remix Falls, and all other waterfalls are in full flow, prompting a safety warning for tourists. The waterfalls are at their peak surge. While this is captivating and mesmerising, it is also extremely dangerous," the administration said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Due to continuous torrential rains in Ranchi and surrounding areas, Jonha, Hundru, Dasham, Sita and Remix Falls, and all other waterfalls are in full flow, prompting a safety warning for tourists. The waterfalls are at their peak surge. While this is captivating and mesmerising, it is also extremely dangerous," the administration said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The district administration and local authorities have appealed to tourists, visitors, and locals to exercise extreme caution while venturing near the areas around Jonha and Hundru waterfalls.

"Currently, the areas surrounding the waterfalls are very risky. Swift currents, slippery rocks, and the potential for sudden rises in water levels pose a severe threat to tourists," it added.

The administration suggested that visitors not go near the waterfalls, stay in safe places and strictly follow all guidelines issued by the local administration and police.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.