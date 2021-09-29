Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Ranchi: Three, including couple, kill ‘each other’ over alleged love affair
ranchi news

Ranchi: Three, including couple, kill ‘each other’ over alleged love affair

The couple’s minor daughter was also injured during the incident, and was currently undergoing treatment
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Preliminary investigation revealed that a man, armed with a knife, had reached the couple’s house at Mohan Nagar area under Khalari police station in Ranchi on Tuesday around 10pm in an inebriated state. (AFP/FILE)

Three persons, including a couple, were found dead allegedly following a quarrel at a house in Ranchi district on Tuesday night, said the police on Wednesday, adding that it was a case of dispute arising out of an alleged love affair.

The couple’s minor daughter was also injured during the incident, and was currently undergoing treatment, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Dev Prasad, an employee of Central Coalfields Limited, his wife Kaushalya Devi and one Prakash Chauhan.

According to the police, Devi and Chauhan were allegedly involved in an affair.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Chauhan, armed with a knife, had reached the couple’s house at Mohan Nagar area under Khalari police station on Tuesday around 10pm in an inebriated state. The three killed each other in the violence that ensued thereafter, said the police.

Police reached the spot after neighbours alerted Khalari police station following commotion inside the house.

“During investigation, it came to light that Prakash was in an illicit relationship with the deceased woman. On Tuesday night, the three got into a quarrel soon after he reached their residence and they killed each other in the process. The minor daughter of the couple, who was also injured, has been admitted to RIMS,” said Naushad Alam, superintendent of police, Ranchi (rural).

RELATED STORIES

Officials said while the woman and her alleged lover were found dead when police reached the spot, injured Prasad and his daughter were taken to CCL hospital in neighbouring Dakra. Prasad passed away during treatment, while his daughter, with a knife wound in her eyes, was referred to RIMS.

Two other minors, including the son and niece of the deceased couple, were also present in the house at the time of incident, but they are safe, said the police.

Khalari police station in-charge Farid Alam said a murder case was registered in this connection, with Prakash as the accused.

“As per eye witnesses, Prakash had entered the couple’s house by scaling the wall and was carrying a knife. Since he also died in the incident, we would also take into account if his family wants to register a complaint. We will take the case forward accordingly,” the police official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand: Non-NDA parties hold sit-in protest against farm laws

Jharkhand launches 'Vaccine Express' to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination

Deputy commandant killed in encounter in Latehar

Jharkhand to send proposal for separate tribal religious code for census
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP