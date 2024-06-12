Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 13, 2024 40.84 °C Few clouds June 14, 2024 41.16 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 41.91 °C Few clouds June 16, 2024 42.34 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 40.04 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 36.69 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 26.66 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.28 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.58 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.02 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 12, 2024, is 34.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 42.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.95 °C and 44.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.With temperatures ranging between 27.06 °C and 42.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 203.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

