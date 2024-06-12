Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 12, 2024, is 34.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 42.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.95 °C and 44.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.06 °C and 42.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 203.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 13, 2024
|40.84 °C
|Few clouds
|June 14, 2024
|41.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|41.91 °C
|Few clouds
|June 16, 2024
|42.34 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|40.04 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|36.69 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 19, 2024
|26.66 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.55 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.58 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.75 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.02 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.34 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
