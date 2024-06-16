Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 40.15 °C Overcast clouds June 18, 2024 36.79 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 36.55 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 32.3 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 36.92 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 36.15 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 35.61 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 41.71 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 16, 2024, is 37.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 41.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 42.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 26.06 °C and 41.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 67.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024

