Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 16, 2024, is 37.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 41.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 05:02 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 42.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.06 °C and 41.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 67.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 17, 2024
|40.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 18, 2024
|36.79 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|36.55 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|32.3 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|36.92 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|36.15 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|35.61 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|41.71 °C
|Sky is clear
