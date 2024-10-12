Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.12 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024
Oct 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 12, 2024, is 25.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.12 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.08 °C and 29.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 107.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 13, 2024
|27.99 °C
|Few clouds
|October 14, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|28.38 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 16, 2024
|27.87 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 17, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Few clouds
|October 18, 2024
|27.69 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 19, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Light rain
