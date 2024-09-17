Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.62 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on September 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 17, 2024, is 23.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.62 °C and 25.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.61 °C and 27.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 18, 2024 26.55 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 28.55 °C Broken clouds
September 20, 2024 29.51 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 30.02 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 30.11 °C Light rain
September 23, 2024 28.58 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 27.92 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain
Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds
Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on September 17, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
