Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.41 °C, check weather forecast for September 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 5, 2024 29.71 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 28.93 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 29.96 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 31.69 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 31.22 °C Moderate rain September 10, 2024 29.84 °C Moderate rain September 11, 2024 25.45 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.29 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 30.57 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.69 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.42 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 4, 2024, is 27.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.41 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 5, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.92 °C and 30.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 68.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

