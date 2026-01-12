Ranchi: Hunt intensifies for missing siblings; Union min visits family

Police have raised the reward for information on the siblings missing from Mausibari under Dhurwa police station in Ranchi since January 2 to ₹2 lakh, up from ₹51,000, officials said on Monday. Police have raised the reward for information on the siblings missing from Mausibari in Ranchi since January 2 to ₹2 lakh. (HT Photo)

Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Ranjan confirmed the development when asked for an update regarding the missing siblings, Ansh and Anshika, both below five years of age.

“The siblings have been missing since January 2, and a missing case was registered in this connection the next day. A 40-member special investigation team (SIT) is working to locate them, but so far, there is no clue,” Ranjan said.

The SSP added that a “hue and cry” notice was also issued by CID Jharkhand to police stations across the country.

A police official said the notice alerted 17,000 police stations nationwide and sought their assistance in gathering clues about the missing siblings.

Meanwhile, people in the Dhurwa locality observed a day-long bandh on Sunday to mount pressure on the police. During the bandh, the entire market of the locality remained closed, and the roads looked deserted, officials said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson and convenor of the Ansh Anshika Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Kailash Yadav, also threatened to start a massive agitation after January 15.

“In case the siblings do not return by January 15, a massive agitation will be planned,” Yadav said in a press release in the evening.

Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi on Monday also met the parents of the missing siblings and assured them of all possible assistance.

According to a statement issued by her office, the Union minister also spoke to Jharkhand director general of police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra over the phone and facilitated a direct conversation between the DGP and the children’s mother and family members, so that their concerns could reach the highest level and prompt action could be ensured.

“The Union minister assured the families that the children’s safety is the top priority and that negligence at any level in this matter will not be tolerated. She instructed the concerned administration and police officials to maintain continuous coordination to ensure the earliest possible search and the safe return of the children,” the press statement added.