‘Restriction on buses hitting farm job prospects of migrant workers’

Restriction on bus transportation is now impacting farm job prospects of migrant workers during the ongoing kharif sowing season, as they are facing problem in returning to their villages, food activists have alleged.

The state trade body, Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), has also demanded to permit bus services in the state, as it claimed that non-operation of buses was causing huge loss in trade activities.

“Migrant workers, who work at construction sites, brick kilns and other temporary projects in cities and outside the state, return to their villages during this period to participate in farming in a bid to ensure food security for their families. Due to restriction on bus transportation, these workers are stuck and struggling to return their villages,” said Ashrfi Nand Prasad, a member of Right to Food Campaign (RFC).

This comes even as the state government recently on Tuesday announced a slew of relaxations in the weeklong Covid-19 lockdown from Thursday. It allowed malls, departmental stores, government and private offices to open till 4pm. However, restrictions on bus transportation remain in place, as per the government order.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season has set in well in Jharkhand. Farmers have started sowing process of kharif crops in backdrop of excessive rainfall across the state.

Raju Oraon (32), who worked at a construction site in Ranchi for past six months, wants to return to his home at Balumath in Latehar district,but is due to non operation of buses. “The construction work has slowed down due to rainy season. Usually, we go back to our village in this period to participate in family farming. But, I am stuck here due to the lockdown,” he said.

Lakhs of migrant workers returned to Jharkhand in April and May this year, following lockdown imposed across the country in wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. However, food activists have claimed that many were still stuck outside state and different cities of Jharkhand.

Prasad said, “We request the government to allow atleast interdistrict bus service or arrange transportation for such workers. The state control room can be used for the service. This is a crucial period for rural migrant workers.”

Meanwhile, FJCCI demanded that bus transportation and restaurants be placed under relaxation category. “Like airways and railways, bus transportation also has significant role in boosting the economy. Local traders are impacted in absence of bus service. Buses are the most preferred service of local people. We demand the government to start at least interdistrict bus service with 50% sitting capacity,” said FJCCI general secretary Rahul Maroo.