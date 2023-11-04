RIMS student’s death: Ranchi police registers murder case

Ranchi Police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown individual at Bariatu police station in connection with the burnt body of a second-year forensic medicine and toxicology (FMT) student found at the RIMS hostel in Ranchi on Thursday, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) (Representative Photo)

According to the officials, the action was taken based on the statement provided by the father of the student, whose partially burnt body was discovered on the premises of hostel no. 5 of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS).

Sub-inspector (SI) Husnain Ansari of Bariatu Police Station confirmed this development, stating that after the student’s father arrived in Ranchi from Coimbatore, the police recorded his statement, and a first information report (FIR) was registered.

“The father suspected it was a case of murder, and we registered it as a case of murder under section 302. Following the registration of the FIR, an autopsy was conducted in the presence of a magistrate. The entire autopsy process was videographed to maintain transparency in the investigation,” SI Ansari said.

“A resident of Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, the student enrolled at RIMS on October 6, 2022, and had studied at RIMS for 13 months,” said an RIMS employee.

The head of the FMT department, Dr. Sanjay Kumar, said that the victim was not only an excellent student but also a talented singer.

“His mother was seriously ill in September. He came to me and started crying. I consoled him and gave him leave. There is a lot of regret about his leaving like this,” he said.

The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) supported the suspicion of the student’s father, questioning how an inflammable substance container was not found on the rooftop where inflammable material was discovered and why a lighter or matchstick was not found in the area where the body was located.

JDA president Dr Jaideep Chaudhary pointed out that the student was associated with the FMT department. “In such a situation, it seems unlikely that he would resort to such a violent method of suicide,” he said.

When contacted, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Siha said, “Any conclusions can only be made when a forensic expert provides their report and the autopsy report becomes available.”

