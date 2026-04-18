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Rising mercury: Ranchi zoo instals air coolers, modifies diet for animals

Rising mercury: Ranchi zoo instals air coolers, modifies diet for animals

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Authorities at Birsa zoo in Jharkhand's Ranchi have stepped up measures to protect animals from rising temperatures, installing air coolers and providing seasonal fruits, multivitamins and glucose supplements, an official said on Saturday.

Rising mercury: Ranchi zoo instals air coolers, modifies diet for animals

The move comes as several parts of Jharkhand reel under sultry conditions, with the IMD issuing a heatwave alert for April 20 and April 21.

Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park veterinary doctor, O P Sahu, said proactive steps have been taken to shield animals from extreme heat. Air-coolers have been installed for carnivores such as lions, tigers and leopards, which are more vulnerable during summer.

"We have also covered the upper portions of enclosures with paddy straw to provide shade. The zoo currently has seven tigers and three lions," Sahu told PTI.

Herbivores are being given seasonal fruits like watermelon and cucumber to maintain hydration, along with multivitamins, drinking water and glucose, he said.

Special arrangements have also been made for birds, which are being fed fruits such as watermelon and mango, along with vitamin B complex supplements, Sahu said.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Rising mercury: Ranchi zoo instals air coolers, modifies diet for animals
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Rising mercury: Ranchi zoo instals air coolers, modifies diet for animals
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