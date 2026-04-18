Ranchi, Authorities at Birsa zoo in Jharkhand's Ranchi have stepped up measures to protect animals from rising temperatures, installing air coolers and providing seasonal fruits, multivitamins and glucose supplements, an official said on Saturday.

Rising mercury: Ranchi zoo instals air coolers, modifies diet for animals

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The move comes as several parts of Jharkhand reel under sultry conditions, with the IMD issuing a heatwave alert for April 20 and April 21.

Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park veterinary doctor, O P Sahu, said proactive steps have been taken to shield animals from extreme heat. Air-coolers have been installed for carnivores such as lions, tigers and leopards, which are more vulnerable during summer.

"We have also covered the upper portions of enclosures with paddy straw to provide shade. The zoo currently has seven tigers and three lions," Sahu told PTI.

Herbivores are being given seasonal fruits like watermelon and cucumber to maintain hydration, along with multivitamins, drinking water and glucose, he said.

Special arrangements have also been made for birds, which are being fed fruits such as watermelon and mango, along with vitamin B complex supplements, Sahu said.

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{{^usCountry}} Spread over 104 hectares in Ormanjhi, the zoo houses around 1,450 animals across 83 species, including mammals, reptiles and birds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spread over 104 hectares in Ormanjhi, the zoo houses around 1,450 animals across 83 species, including mammals, reptiles and birds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert' for heatwave conditions in seven districts on April 20 and nine districts on April 21. Districts likely to be affected include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Simdega, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department has issued a 'yellow alert' for heatwave conditions in seven districts on April 20 and nine districts on April 21. Districts likely to be affected include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Simdega, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Daltonganj recorded the state's highest temperature at 42.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, while Bokaro and Ranchi registered 38.2 degrees Celsius and 37.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daltonganj recorded the state's highest temperature at 42.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, while Bokaro and Ranchi registered 38.2 degrees Celsius and 37.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The maximum temperature may rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. Weather conditions will remain dry," said Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The maximum temperature may rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days. Weather conditions will remain dry," said Abhishek Anand, deputy director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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