Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Sec 144 in Jharkhand after killing of Bajrang Dal man

Sec 144 in Jharkhand after killing of Bajrang Dal man

ranchi news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:12 AM IST

The orders were imposed as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said.

Representational image.
PTI |

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were on Sunday clamped on Chakradharpur town in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a day after a Bajrang Dal activist was killed in the area, a senior police officer said.

The orders were imposed as a precautionary measure, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, said.

Kamaldev Giri, a 35-year-old Bajrang Dal member, was on Saturday evening killed after unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at him

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand ranchi bajrang dal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP