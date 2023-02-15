Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Section 144 imposed in Jharkhand’s Panki town after communal clash

Published on Feb 15, 2023 04:00 PM IST

The clashes started at around 8am and soon it went out of control with both sides resorting to violence, stone pelting and arson

Around a dozen persons including policemen, who rushed to contain the violence, have been injured in the communal clashes that erupted in Jharkhand’s Panki.
Prohibitory orders were imposed in Panki town Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday, hours after two groups clashed over installing a Toran Dwar (temporary gate) for Shivratri celebrations on the main road, officials said.

“Section 144 has been imposed in entire Panki administrative block area. Extra deployment has been done in Panki from neighbouring police stations,” a senior police official said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits gathering of four or more people in the area concerned.

Deputy commissioner, A Dode and superintendent of police (SP) Chandan Sinha are camping in Panki.

The clashes started at around 8am when the Shivratri puja committee members came face to face with members of other religious community, who were allegedly opposing installation of the gate near the mosque on the road.

Situation soon went out of control, with both sides resorting to violence, stone pelting and arson. Around a dozen persons including policemen, who rushed to contain the violence, have been injured.

