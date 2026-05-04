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Seven killed in four road accidents in Jharkhand

Seven killed in four road accidents in Jharkhand

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, Seven people, including three minors, were killed in four road accidents in Jharkhand over the past 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Seven killed in four road accidents in Jharkhand

In Giridih district, on Monday, two persons, including an 8-year-old minor girl, were killed, and around 14 to 15 others suffered injuries, after a collision occurred between two four-wheelers. The accident occurred on National Highway-2 near Ghanghri village, a police officer said.

"The girl died on the spot, while a 55-year-old man, whose identification is yet to be established, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a government hospital. The others who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment," said Anjan Kumar, the officer in charge of Bagodar police station.

In Palamu district, three persons, including two minors, were killed in two separate road accidents within the Panki police station limits. Both accidents happened on Sunday evening between 7.30 pm to 8 pm at two locations, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Rishi Paswan and Abhishek Paswan , both residents of Karma village in Chouparan police station in adjoining Hazaribag district, a police officer said.

"Both victims died on the spot after the speeding car collided head-on with their motorcycle. Both were cousins, and their bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination on Monday," said Abhishek Singh, the officer in charge of Itkhori police station.

He said that two persons who were on board the car also sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Their conditions are stable, and they are out of danger.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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