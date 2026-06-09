Simdega , The first export consignment of fresh 'Amrapali' mangoes from Jharkhand's Simdega to the UK was a historic achievement and a testament to the success of a state government's scheme to promote sustainable livelihood, an official said. Simdega''s 1st mango export to UK historic feat, sign of success of J''khand govt scheme: Official

The mangoes were purchased at ₹42/kg, which is a much better realisation compared to the market price, Simdega Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Singh said.

She celebrated the first export of 1.33 tonnes of 'Amrapali' mangoes from an all-woman farmer-producer company to the United Kingdom recently.

The DC said that the initiative will not only help increase farmers' income but also give Simdega a new identity in the field of agricultural export.

The state government's flagship scheme BHGY is yielding splendid results, she said, describing the achievement as "historic for Simdega".

"The Amrapali mangoes produced by our women farmers reaching the United Kingdom are a testament to their hard work and quality. I especially thank the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority , as its support helped our farmers connect with the global market," she said.

The BHGY's initiative, launched under the MGNREGA, by Jharkhand's Rural Development Department, has motivated self-help groups from Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society to grow mango over 3,100 acres of land across the district.

The scheme converted barren land into fruit orchards with high-yield mango varieties to promote afforestation, sustainable income, and rural employment for women and marginalised groups, she added.

Expressing confidence about a good yield this year, the DC said she is expecting around 300 metric tonnes of mangoes.

The women farmers were given proper training about the techniques of mango growing, plucking and its storage with focus on quality, she said.

"We have to be more cautious as far as the export quality of the product is concerned. Besides, as mango is a perishable, its proper storage is also a must," DC said.

JSLPS has provided all technical assistance to the women farmers and trained them about the packaging of export-quality products along with the EDA.

Mahila Jagriti Farmer Producer Company, Simdega Sadar and Beura Farmer Producer Company Limited, Bano block had played a crucial role in this historic export initiative.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.