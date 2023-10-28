Soren established close ties with ED, CBI, alleges Nadda

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has established close ties with central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday.

BJP national president JP Nadda during the closing ceremony of 'Sankalp Yatra', in Ranchi on Saturday. (ANI)

Nadda was addressing a rally in Ranchi on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the statewide Sankalp Yatra led by Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, which began in Bhognadih in the Santhal Parganas division on August 17.

During his rally, he also urged party workers to commit to unseat the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the next election.

“BJP comes to power to serve the people and promote development. On the contrary, governments like the one led by JMM seem more interested in their personal gain and self-enrichment. That’s why they have developed a close relationship with agencies like the ED and CBI,” said Nadda.

“They accuse us (BJP) of misusing these agencies. If that were true, why don’t they seek legal remedies? Instead, the chief minister is evading and continually seeking extensions. I have never seen a chief minister who seeks tenders in his own name and manipulates his parents’ names to acquire land through corrupt means,” Nadda said, criticising the state government.

Meanwhile, Nadda highlighted the “achievements” of the Narendra Modi-led Union government in the state, including the expansion of national highways, the establishment of AIIMS in Deoghar, and the modernisation of railway stations.

He urged party workers to convince voters about the comparative performance of the two governments.

Speaking before Nadda, the state unit chief, Babulal Marandi, criticised the state government, asserting that the support garnered during his yatra across the state “is indicative of positive results in the upcoming elections”.

“We will ensure that we form the next government in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the state government from power in the upcoming elections,” Marandi said.

Responding to the allegations, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey described the Sankalp Yatra as “a failure”.

“The president of the so-called world’s largest party chose to hold his event in the smallest ground in the country, and they couldn’t even fill that space. As for their allegations, the BJP has lost the trust of the people, which is why they are targeting our leader, who is one of the most popular leaders globally. The BJP is feeling the pressure because they are facing defeat. There won’t be any political vacancy in the state for the next 20 years,” he said.

