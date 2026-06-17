Soren stresses need for water conservation to protect farmers, future generations

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday urged farmers to focus on water conservation and adopt modern farming techniques to tackle the impact of climate change on agriculture, besides underlining the need to strike a balance between nature and development activities.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses the inauguration of the three-day ‘Krishi Vyapar Mela 2026’ at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the inauguration of the three-day ‘Krishi Vyapar Mela 2026’ at Morabadi Ground, Soren said climate change was adversely affecting agriculture, on which a majority of the state’s population depends.

“Jharkhand’s 80 per cent people are dependent on agriculture, which is affected by climate change. The government’s priority is to train farmers to conduct farming with less water. Some surveys warn of a severe water crisis in the near future. Around 50 per cent of tubewells will stop functioning. I appeal to farmers to begin water conservation work on barren land in villages to deal with the upcoming crisis,” Soren said.

Expressing concern over the felling of trees in the name of development, the CM called for greater emphasis on afforestation. “Water conservation, afforestation, and adopting modern techniques that yield higher production with less water are the need of the hour,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Soren urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt organic farming practices. “Organic farming is the path to healthy soil, a safe environment, and a better future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soren urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt organic farming practices. “Organic farming is the path to healthy soil, a safe environment, and a better future,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Highlighting the achievements of the state’s farming community, the CM said Jharkhand’s agricultural produce was gaining recognition beyond the country.

“The results of the fruit-bearing plants under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana are now evident, and the mangoes produced by our mothers and sisters in Simdega and other districts are reaching foreign countries, including England,” he said.

Soren directed the agriculture department to identify and map progressive farmers across the state. He said exemplary farmers would be honoured with the Chief Minister’s Award and provided access to modern agricultural technologies and resources.

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“A special digital farmer portal will also be developed for the swift resolution of farmers’ problems and suggestions, where farmers can directly voice their concerns and receive timely assistance from the government and agricultural experts,” he said.

During the event, the logo of the agri fair was unveiled, outstanding farmers were felicitated, grants were distributed to Tana Bhagat families for the construction of dairy animal sheds, and appointment letters along with digital AI kits were handed over to beneficiaries. The fair has been organised by the Jharkhand government to showcase agricultural innovations and promote collaboration among stakeholders in the sector.