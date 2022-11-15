Soren writes to ED with request to change date of appearance; agency refuses

Turning down the request of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to change his date of appearance, the directorate of enforcement (ED) has asked the former to appear before it on Thursday, people aware of the development said on Tuesday.

Sources said Soren wrote to the federal agency, requesting it to allow him to appear before it on Wednesday, a day prior to the scheduled day of appearance on Thursday. However, the federal agency has turned down the request.

The request has been turned down on technical grounds and he has been asked to appear before it according to the original schedule, a senior official said.

Officials said the agency has also written to the director general of police, Jharkhand to ensure security of the ED zonal office in the state capital on Thursday.

The federal agency, which is probing an illegal mining scam in Jharkhand and has already made few arrests including a close political aide of Soren, had on November 1 issued summons to the latter, asking him to appear before it on November 3.

The chief minister, however, had skipped appearance citing his prior official engagements and had requested for three weeks’ time.

The federal agency later issued a second summon, asking Soren to appear before it on November 17.

