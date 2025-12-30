Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
SSP leads vehicle check drive in Dhanbad district

ByPraduman Choubey, Dhanbad
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 03:08 am IST

The late-night operation, which continued past midnight, saw the SSP stopping vehicles, supervising breath analyser tests, and speaking directly to motorists. Accompanied by City SP Ritvik Srivastava, Rural SP Kapil Choudhary, probationary IPS officer Ankit Sinha, and other senior officials, the police team covered major stretches of Dhanbad, creating a visible police presence across the city.

As revellers prepared to welcome the New Year, the sight on Dhanbad’s roads late Sunday night was reassuring for many residents. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar was out on the streets, leading an intensive vehicle checking and patrolling drive to ensure that celebrations did not turn into chaos or tragedy.

SSP Prabhat Kumar led an intensive vehicle checking and patrolling drive in Dhanbad on Monday. (HT File/Representative use)
According to officials, drivers were checked for alcohol consumption, valid documents, and compliance with safety norms, such as helmets and seat belts, at several checkpoints. Multiple vehicles were seized for traffic violations, while some youths and suspected anti-social elements were briefly detained for verification.

In several instances, police personnel chose counselling over punishment, warning motorists and urging them to drive responsibly, officials added.

Explaining the purpose of the drive, SSP Prabhat Kumar said, “The focus was on preventing drunk and rash driving, discouraging unnecessary late-night gatherings, and maintaining public order during the festive period.” He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and celebrate responsibly so that everyone could return home safely.

The drive covered sensitive and crowded areas, including Steel Gate, Bank More, City Centre, Dhansar, and Station Road. Similar checking campaigns were conducted simultaneously across subdivisions at the instructions of senior officers.

AI Summary

As Dhanbad welcomed the New Year, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar led a late-night vehicle checking and patrolling operation to ensure safe celebrations. Officers conducted breath tests, checked documents, and urged responsible driving, detaining some for verification. The initiative aimed to prevent drunk driving and maintain public order, with similar operations across subdivisions.