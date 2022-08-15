‘Still to achieve goal of egalitarian society’: Jharkhand CM
RANCHI: Chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday said his government is constantly striving to build a strong state on the foundation of development and democracy. The chief minister said though the tribals and downtrodden were empowered socially, financially and economically during the last 75 years, the goal of establishing an egalitarian society was still to be achieved.
“We cannot achieve this goal unless we are successful in preventing exploitation of a person by another person,” Soren said after hoisting the national flag at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground.
The chief minister said his government was striving to build a strong state on the foundation of development and democracy. “We are making strong and honest attempts to fulfil the aspirations for which a separate state was created,” he said.
Soren also underlined that people, while celebrating the country’s independence, should remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters from across the country including the tribal state.
“On this auspicious occasion, I pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Bhagat Singh and Sardar Patel whose efforts and sacrifices got us independence,” Soren said.
“I also remember, brave sons from Jharkhand including Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Tikka Manjhi, Chand-Bhairaw, Phulo-Jhano, Buddhu Bhagat, Nilamber Pitamber, Pandey Ganpat Rai, Tikait Umrao and Vishwanath Shahdeo whose sacrifices inspire us even today to strive ahead,” he added.
In his speech, the Jharkhand CM outlined several decisions taken by his government to protect the interest of the tribals, poor and downtrodden. He added that the state’s performance on the innovation index has shown an improvement and the state has moved up several notches, including on cleanliness and health of women and children parameters.
-
Independence Day celebrations held across J&K amid tight security
Independence Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday amid high security. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the SK stadium in Srinagar while chairpersons of the District Development Council were at the district headquarters to hoist the tricolour. In his address, L-G Sinha said the administration decided that 5 August will be celebrated as freedom from corruption day every year.
-
Chhattisgarh: 5 of a family die after house wall collapses in Bastar’s Kanker
In a tragic development on India's Independence Day, a couple and their three children were killed after a wall in their house collapsed in Bastar's Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Kanker superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area of the district when the victims were asleep in their mud house.
-
North Mumbai man detained for threat calls to Mukesh Ambani, family: Police
A man has been detained from the north Mumbai locality of Dahisar on Monday in connection with multiple phone calls that threatened Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The phone calls were received at a call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital run by Reliance Foundation. The suspect allegedly made a number of calls to the hospital.
-
Poverty can be eradicated if we provide education to all: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stressed on the need to provide quality education to the people of this country. He was speaking on the occasion of the country's Independence Day at the national Capital's Chhatrasal stadium. Kejriwal stated that education and access to healthcare are not freebies or 'free ki revdi' and poverty can be eradicated from country if we are able to provide quality education to all.
-
Amrita Meghwal, former BJP MLA, allegedly attacked and threatened by miscreants
Four unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the vehicle of former BJP MLA from Jalore, Amrita Meghwal. She was reportedly threatened on her way to Jalore from Jaipur on Sunday night. Additional superintendent of police, Ajmer, Vikas Sangwan said the incident occurred near Nareli puliya when the accused allegedly stopped her SUV. Meghwal in her compliant said while she was on her way to Jalore along with his brother, some people showed hand to stop vehicle.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics