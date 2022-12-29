Third anniversary: CM disburses 950 crore to beneficiaries including drought-hit farmers

RANCHI: Chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday distributed ₹950 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries across different categories under several welfare schemes, including to around 6.5 lakh drought-hit farmers across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The funds were transferred at a function held at the state secretariat celebrating the third anniversary of his government wherein the chief minister also launched two portals aimed at real time monitoring of government projects and schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “We are launching new schemes and portals today. We have transferred around ₹951 crore through DBT under Mukhyamantri Sukha Rahat Yojna (MSRY), Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojna (SPKSY) and Pre-Matric Scholarship Yojna. We are working with a target to extend benefits of development to every section of the society.”

Under MSRY, the government on Thursday distributed around ₹232 crore at ₹3,500 to each of 6,63,910 drought-hit farmers as interim relief in the first phase. Officials said 25,84,863 farmers have registered for interim relief till December 27 on the special portal of MSRY launched for the purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, ₹219 crore was distributed among 5,52,685 school girls from class 8th to 12th under the SPKSY and ₹500 crore under the pre-matric scholarship scheme, officials said.

Apart from disbursal of funds, the CM also launched the Johar Pariyojna portal of the I-T department for real-time monitoring of projects and pushing solutions against possible delay. Soren also launched the Johar Khiladi portal for better implementation of all programmes in the field of sports.