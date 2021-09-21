Three men arrested for raping 16-yr-old girl in Jharkhand

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Daru last week. The alleged rape came to light on Monday when the girl was admitted to a Hazaribag hospital.

“We were informed by the hospital last evening. Medically the girl is fine now. We recorded the statement of the girl yesterday [Monday] and registered an FIR (First Information Report]. I formed a team to arrest the accused. We have arrested three named accused in the case. We have identified the other two accused as well and they would be arrested soon,” said Hazaribag police superintendent Manoj Ratan Chothe.

As per the complaint, the girl was out to attend nature’s call with two other girls from her neighbourhood when they were chased by the five accused. While the other two girls managed to flee, the 16-year-old was abducted, and gang-raped.