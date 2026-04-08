In a high-powered District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Tuesday, agriculture minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey issued a stern warning to the Centre, stating that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could trigger a severe urea shortage for Ranchi’s farmers. Tirkey warns of urea crisis in Ranchi amid Iran war, urges Centre to act

Presided over by Ranchi MP and MoS for Defence, Sanjay Seth, the meeting served as a final push for several lagging infrastructure projects, including the Tilta water pipeline and the city’s controversial smart meter rollout.

Minister Tirkey, who represents the Mandar constituency, dominated the opening session by highlighting a widening gap between the state’s fertiliser requirements and actual Central allocations.

“Given the situation in the Middle East, the Centre must formulate a concrete strategy for urea supply immediately,” Tirkey said. She expressed concern that global supply chain disruptions, coupled with current shortfalls, could leave farmers stranded during the upcoming sowing season.

She further directed banks to stop stalling on Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans. “Block Level Bankers’ Committee (BLBC) meetings must be regular. Financial aid should reach the soil, not stay stuck in files,” she added, while also pulling up rural works department engineers for the “sluggish” pace of road construction in Mandar.

The meeting, attended by Khunti MP Kalicharan Munda and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, took a sharp turn toward urban law and order. MP Sanjay Seth took note of rising complaints regarding “antisocial hubs” under city flyovers. “There will be zero tolerance for gambling centres and antisocial gatherings near our flyovers,” Seth declared, directing Ranchi Senior SP Rakesh Ranjan to intensify patrolling as the district moves toward the election period.

The committee also addressed the technical glitches plaguing Ranchi’s new power infrastructure. With nearly 38,000 consumers reporting billing errors, JBVNL was ordered to resolve all technical hurdles before the May 2026 deadline for 100% prepaid metering.

On the water front, JUIDCO was told to expedite the Tilta pipeline under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a project crucial for quenching the thirst of Ranchi’s expanding outskirts. “Quality control and timely completion are non-negotiable,” Seth told officials, emphasizing that the “image of the government” rests on the prompt resolution of these public grievances.