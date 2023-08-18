Well in Jharkhand village collapses, kills 6 people trying to rescue a calf

Six of the eight people who went to rescue a calf that fell into a well died after the side wall of the well collapsed on them, while two persons were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, officials said on Friday.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the officials, the incident took place on Thursday evening in the Piska village under Silli police station limits. All six bodies were recovered after a 20-hour-long operation by the NDRF and the district administration, added officials.

“The rescue operation began around 5pm on Thursday and got over around 1pm on Friday. Six bodies have been recovered from the well,” said Akash Deep, Silli police station in-charge.

All six dead were from Jiska village and have been identified as Manohar Manjhi (45), Ramesh Chandra Manjhi (60), Gurupad Manji (45), Vishnu Charan Manjhi (45) Dhananjay Bedia (25) and Bahadur Manjhi (41). The two others who were rescued on Thursday night include Bhagirath Manjhi (17) and Adhik Manjhi (18).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A local resident, while speaking to media persons, said four people had entered the well to tie and pull the animal out while others were helping from above. He said suddenly, the wall of the well collapsed and eight people got trapped inside. The well is around 40 feet deep, he said.

Meanwhile, local MLA and former deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahto, who was stationed in the village since Thursday night, demanded the state government provide compensation for the victim’s family.

“Nothing can compensate the loss the residents of this village have suffered. But I demand the government to provide monetary compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to them and jobs to youth in the related families,” said Mahto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also pressed for a centralised disaster management response system in all districts to cater to such disasters in the quickest possible time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON