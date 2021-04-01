Tusker electrocuted in Ranchi; Old man killed by jumbo in Simdega

A full-grown tusker was electrocuted in Ranchi’s Bedo block, while in another incident a septuagenarian was trampled to death by a jumbo in Jharkhand’s Simdega district on Thursday, an official said.

Locals at Pani Nagri Toli village under Bedo police station found a tusker lying on a farm field near forest area on Thursday morning. They informed the forest department. In the autopsy report it was found that the elephant was electrocuted.

Ranger at Bedo forest range Ramashish Singh said, “A herd of three elephants was passing through a farm field near the village on Wednesday night. One of the tuskers came in contact with 11,000 volt overhead high tension wire in the farm field and died on the spot. The high tension wire was turned loose and hanging dangerously.”

The villagers alleged that they made several complaints to the forest and electricity departments to rectify the loose hanging wire which could cause accident. But no action was taken, due to which the elephant died, a villager said. The hanging wire is also posing life threat to humans in the village.

Singh said, “They had requested the electricity department to rectify it but no action was taken. We will discuss with higher authority if legal action could be taken against the electricity department for the negligence.”

In another incident, 70-year-old Thuiyan Baraik was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bano block of Simdega district. The incident took place around 7am on Thursday at Hurla hill falling under Sikurna forest.

Bano forest range officer Sushil Pandey said, “Baraik went to collect Mahua flower from the forest where he was attacked by the wild elephant.”

Pandey said Baraik’s wife was given ₹10,000 as immediate relief to perform final rites. “The compensation amount of ₹4 lakh will soon be released to the family,” he said.