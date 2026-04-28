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Two killed on witchcraft suspicion in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Two killed on witchcraft suspicion in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:22 pm IST
PTI |
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Dumka/Gumla, Two persons, including a woman, were killed on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Dumka and Gumla districts, police said on Tuesday.

Two killed on witchcraft suspicion in separate incidents in Jharkhand

In Dumka, the incident took place in Dumarsol village within the Muffasil Police station limits on Monday, where a man bludgeoned the victim woman to death.

The deceased has been identified as Pakku Hebrom , a widow, while the arrested accused was identified as Munsi Tudu , a police officer, said.

"The accused killed the victim by beating her to death with a stick after calling her to his home on Monday. He confessed to the crime and told us that he suspected the woman of practising 'witchcraft'. Because of this, he hadn't been able to become a father for the last 10 years, since he got married," said Jagannath Dhan, the officer in charge of the Muffasil Police station.

The accused is absconding after committing the crime, and the police have launched a manhunt to catch him, he said.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged based on a written complaint received from the victim's son, Kartik Oraon, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Two killed on witchcraft suspicion in separate incidents in Jharkhand
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Two killed on witchcraft suspicion in separate incidents in Jharkhand
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