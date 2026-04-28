Dumka/Gumla, Two persons, including a woman, were killed on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in two separate incidents in Jharkhand's Dumka and Gumla districts, police said on Tuesday.

Two killed on witchcraft suspicion in separate incidents in Jharkhand

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Dumka, the incident took place in Dumarsol village within the Muffasil Police station limits on Monday, where a man bludgeoned the victim woman to death.

The deceased has been identified as Pakku Hebrom , a widow, while the arrested accused was identified as Munsi Tudu , a police officer, said.

"The accused killed the victim by beating her to death with a stick after calling her to his home on Monday. He confessed to the crime and told us that he suspected the woman of practising 'witchcraft'. Because of this, he hadn't been able to become a father for the last 10 years, since he got married," said Jagannath Dhan, the officer in charge of the Muffasil Police station.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused also told the police his wife left him, and last year his father also died. He was forwarded to judicial custody on Tuesday after lodging an FIR against him, Dhan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused also told the police his wife left him, and last year his father also died. He was forwarded to judicial custody on Tuesday after lodging an FIR against him, Dhan said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, and the police recovered the stick used in the crime, the OC said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, and the police recovered the stick used in the crime, the OC said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident in Gumla, a 65-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a 35-year-old person in Nirasi Karcha village on Monday night under Bishunpur police station limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident in Gumla, a 65-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a 35-year-old person in Nirasi Karcha village on Monday night under Bishunpur police station limits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The victim, Ganesh alias Gansha Oraon, was axed to death by the accused, Sandeep Oraon, on suspicion of practising sorcery. The accused believed that the victim had used his supernatural powers to prevent him from having a child with his wife, even after more than 10 years of marriage," Pramod Kumar, a Sub-Inspector at the Bishunpur police station, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The victim, Ganesh alias Gansha Oraon, was axed to death by the accused, Sandeep Oraon, on suspicion of practising sorcery. The accused believed that the victim had used his supernatural powers to prevent him from having a child with his wife, even after more than 10 years of marriage," Pramod Kumar, a Sub-Inspector at the Bishunpur police station, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused is absconding after committing the crime, and the police have launched a manhunt to catch him, he said.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged based on a written complaint received from the victim's son, Kartik Oraon, the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

witchcraft dumka gumla murder See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON