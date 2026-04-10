...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two more arrested in treasury scam, embezzled amount rises to 28 crore

Two more arrested in treasury scam, embezzled amount rises to ₹28 crore

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 07:13 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Hazaribag , Two more persons were arrested in the Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Office treasury scam, taking the total number of arrests to five, and the embezzlement amount has also increased to 28 crore, an official said.

Two more arrested in treasury scam, embezzled amount rises to 28 crore

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh told reporters on Friday that besides three police constables arrested on Thursday, identified as Shambhu Singh, Rajnish Singh and Dhirendra Singh, two more persons were arrested, namely Kajal Kumari wife of Shambhu Singh and Khusboo Kumari, wife of Rajnish.

All five have been remanded to judicial custody, the official said.

"The scam amount rose to 28 crore after continuous investigation from 15.41 crore," the official added.

The deputy commissioner said that teams have been sent from Hazaribag and Barhi to Gaya in Bihar to investigate the matter.

"During investigation, it was learnt that Shumbhu Kumar, who hailed from Gaya, owned crores of rupees. He has two buildings worth 8 crore in Hazaribag and Gaya, which include a four-storied building in Gaya. During the investigation, it was found that the amount was invested mostly in immovable properties," the deputy commissioner said.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner had on Thursday said that the arrests came after the State Finance Department identified suspicious transactions through data analysis. During initial questioning, the accused reportedly admitted their involvement in the financial irregularities.

"It was found that temporary pay IDs were used to illegally withdraw government funds, which were then transferred to various suspect bank accounts. Following the probe, 21 suspicious accounts were frozen, securing 1.6 crore in the process. A formal FIR has been registered at Lohsingna police station by the district treasury officer," the release added.

All the three are employed in the accounts branch of the police department posted at Hazaribag.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
embezzlement hazaribag investigation
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Two more arrested in treasury scam, embezzled amount rises to 28 crore
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Two more arrested in treasury scam, embezzled amount rises to 28 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.