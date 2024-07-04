Vacancy created for Hemant when lakhs of youth awaiting job: Marandi

Taking a swipe at Hemant Soren taking over the charge of the state government as the chief minister from Champai Soren, Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Babulal Marandi said on Thursday that positions are created especially for members of the Shibu Soren family, even as millions of youth in the state have been waiting for the past five years for job vacancies. Hemant Soren with wife Kalpana Soren and other INDIA bloc leaders after taking oath as chief minister in Ranchi on Thursday. (HT photo)

“Shibu Soren’s son couldn’t live without a post for three months. A special vacancy was created when none existed. On the contrary, lakhs of talented youth are waiting for vacant positions to be filled across different departments. Lakhs of youth are waiting for jobs, but a sitting chief minister was removed without a reason,” said Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand.

The BJP leader further sympathised with former chief minister Champai Soren, saying he was removed because “he could not become Hemant part-2 in the real sense”.

“In the dictionary of Shibu Soren, the meaning of tribal is limited to his family members. Other tribals would have to be followers,” he added.

Reacting to remarks, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey rubbished the allegations, saying Marandi was a spent force.

“He should first introspect and explain why the BJP removed him from the CM’s chair without reason and why he was forced to leave the BJP. He is making these statements to make himself relevant. He has seen the response of the tribal community in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is desperate because they know they would be wiped out in the upcoming assembly elections,” said Pandey.