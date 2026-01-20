The district administration cancelled a public hearing organised on Tuesday for a private coal mining project at a local football ground in Gondalpara under Barkagaon police station after it turned violent following a clash between two groups of villagers, officials said. Violence erupts during public hearing for private coal project in Jharkhand

The hearing was being conducted by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board when a group opposing the project allegedly attacked another group supporting it in the presence of police personnel.

The situation escalated rapidly, triggering panic across the venue. A large number of attackers reportedly arrived on tractors, armed with traditional and sharp weapons such as spears, arrows and sickles. Many had their faces covered with masks, mufflers and helmets. They stormed the pandal and launched what officials described as a premeditated assault on landowners and villagers attending the hearing.

A police official said women were attacked and property at the venue was damaged.

“Women were attacked during the violence, leading to scenes of distress and chaos. Hundreds of chairs were broken and arrangements made for the hearing were vandalised, causing losses estimated to run into several lakh rupees,” the official said.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi condemned the violence in a post on social media platform X and questioned the state government over the prevailing law and order situation. He alleged that the incident reflected a serious breakdown in governance.

“Hemant Soren is unable to manage Jharkhand and has gone abroad to woo capitalists… During the public hearing of the Pollution Control Board in Gondalpura, masked goons attacked women with sticks and sharp weapons in front of the police, but the administration remained a mute spectator. Jharkhand has never seen such an incompetent and corrupt Chief Minister before,” Marandi’s post read.

Former local MLA and Congress national secretary Amba Prasad also reached the spot and held discussions with villagers after the incident. Speaking to Hindustan Times over phone, she said the violence reflected people’s anger against the mining project due to fears of displacement without adequate compensation.

“People do not want mining projects at the cost of displacement without proper compensation. Today’s incident was an expression of that anger,” Prasad said.

In a later press statement, she termed the cancellation of the public hearing a “victory for democracy.”

“Corporate forces were forced to retreat and the self-respect of the farmers of Barkagaon has been protected. Attempts were made to hijack the hearing with the help of hired goons, but the people united and thwarted it,” she said.

Prasad also accused the BJP of adopting double standards on the issue.

“On one hand, the Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi is making statements against the farmers and in favour of Adani, while local MLA Roshan Lal Choudhary is echoing the same line. This shows the BJP is standing with Adani instead of the people,” she alleged.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on arrests or the future course of action regarding the disrupted hearing.

“This is a matter for the police. The superintendent of police will be able to brief you about the incident and further action,” Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh said.

On being contacted for his comments, superintendent of police Anjani Anjan said an FIR was yet to be registered.

“No FIR has been registered so far. We are waiting for the affected party to file a formal complaint,” he said.

Asked about the reason behind the violence, the SP said, “There was some dispute over compensation. A conclusive statement can be made only after someone approaches the police station with a complaint.”

JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed concern over the incident.

“Information suggests the clash occurred between two groups of villagers. Since public hearings involve the administration, local representatives and villagers, it is difficult to comment further. The administration will examine the matter and take appropriate action,” Bhattacharya said.

