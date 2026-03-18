Wanted Maoist surrenders in Khunti

I An area commander of the banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Praful Munda, alias Habil Munda, 30, surrendered before the Khunti Police on Wednesday, officials said. A wanted Maoist surrenders in Jharkhand’s Khunti on Wednesday. (Representative image) (HT Photo)

Munda, who carried a ₹1 lakh bounty, laid down his arms in the presence of senior officials, citing the state’s rehabilitation policy and a desire to return to a normal life.

Munda joined the left-wing extremist movement at the age 16 and has 21 FIRs registered against him for various criminal offences. Explaining his decision to leave the outfit, he stated that he had become disillusioned with the path of violence and wanted to rejoin the social mainstream.

“I realised that violence only brings destruction and leads nowhere. I want to live a peaceful life with my family and contribute to the development of my village,”Munda said while laying down his arms and ammunition.

Khunti superintendent of police (SP) Manish Toppo welcomed the surrender, noting that the arrest of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope last year created a leadership vacuum that has prompted many lower-level cadres to reconsider their future.

“After Dinesh Gope was arrested last year, a leadership vacuum was created. This prompted many PLFI members to surrender,” he said.

The SP said that under the Jharkhand State Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, Munda will be entitled to many benefits.

“Munda is eligible for immediate financial assistance for his transition, vocational training to support sustainable employment, legal support to navigate his pending court cases, and education and housing benefits for his dependents as per policy guidelines. He will receive the award amount declared for him, covering four decimal land, house construction cost, rent until the house is built, besides other expenses,” he said.

The SP emphasised that while the door for surrender remains open, “zero tolerance” operations against active militants will intensify.